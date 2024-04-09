SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Position Lowered by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 914,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,171 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $148,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,400. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Get Our Latest Report on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SITE stock traded up $6.20 on Tuesday, reaching $180.35. 418,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,132. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.