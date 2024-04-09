SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Down 2%

Shares of SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Free Report) were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 25,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 18,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

SRG Mining Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.15.

About SRG Mining

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

