STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 419.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,038 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $211,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of STE traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.72. The company had a trading volume of 598,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.79. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $180.54 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

