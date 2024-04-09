SThree (LON:STEM) Shares Down 0.9%

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 429 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 435.50 ($5.51). 114,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 228,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439.50 ($5.56).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SThree in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.96) target price on the stock.

Get SThree alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SThree

SThree Price Performance

SThree Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 423.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 400.26. The company has a market cap of £579.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,062.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. SThree’s payout ratio is presently 4,146.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SThree news, insider Timo Lehne sold 31,017 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.49), for a total value of £134,613.78 ($170,375.62). Insiders have bought a total of 86 shares of company stock valued at $36,011 in the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SThree

(Get Free Report)

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.