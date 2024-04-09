Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $691.00 and last traded at $691.00. 31 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $665.80.
Swiss Life Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $712.41 and its 200-day moving average is $671.68.
Swiss Life Company Profile
Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Life
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.