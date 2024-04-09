Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $691.00 and last traded at $691.00. 31 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $665.80.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $712.41 and its 200-day moving average is $671.68.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Featured Articles

