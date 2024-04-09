TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Purchased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Amundi purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.09. 185,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.36.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,834 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

