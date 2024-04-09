UMA (UMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $287.37 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. UMA has a market capitalization of $287.37 million and $14.18 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for about $3.64 or 0.00005267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,657,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,953,351 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

