Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 341.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.88. 8,886,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,337. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.