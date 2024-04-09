Varta (ETR:VAR1) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €14.55 ($15.82) and last traded at €14.45 ($15.71). Approximately 61,823 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €14.12 ($15.35).

Varta Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.08. The stock has a market cap of $616.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Varta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.