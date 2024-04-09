Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.98. Approximately 232,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 306,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,245,000.

About Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

