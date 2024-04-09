Vivid Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000. CrowdStrike accounts for 2.6% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.77. 1,862,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

