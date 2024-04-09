Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.37

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $73.03 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00067878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00023347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00015735 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00005952 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,850,871 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

