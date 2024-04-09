Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 372.18 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.75). 154,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 131,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378 ($4.78).
Warpaint London Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 397.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 360.47. The stock has a market cap of £289.73 million, a PE ratio of 3,409.09 and a beta of 0.73.
Warpaint London Company Profile
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
