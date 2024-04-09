Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 372.18 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.75). 154,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 131,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378 ($4.78).

Warpaint London Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 397.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 360.47. The stock has a market cap of £289.73 million, a PE ratio of 3,409.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Warpaint London Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.