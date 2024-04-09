WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Trading Down 94.6%

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) traded down 94.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 639,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 215,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.03 ($0.14).

WizzFinancial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WizzFinancial Company Profile

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

