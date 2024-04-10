12,435 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Bought by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,845,000 after buying an additional 3,099,071 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after buying an additional 1,903,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 1,791,273 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after buying an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,576,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after buying an additional 1,518,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,060,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,783,324. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

