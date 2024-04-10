17,824 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Custom Index Systems LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 35,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,485. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.23 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

