Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 365 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CL traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.57. 4,750,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,879. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

