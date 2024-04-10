Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 542 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 165,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,333,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $4.95 on Wednesday, hitting $220.34. The stock had a trading volume of 502,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,592. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.63.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

