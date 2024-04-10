Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $47,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,589. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.95. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

