Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.28. 3,838,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.