Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ACN traded down $10.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $324.27. 2,156,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,776. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.72. The company has a market capitalization of $217.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.68 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

