Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $4.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

