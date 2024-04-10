Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. 1,795,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,524. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $53.74.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.