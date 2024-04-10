Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 77,138 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,138 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after buying an additional 821,061 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after buying an additional 772,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after buying an additional 749,011 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,219. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $52.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

