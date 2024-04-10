Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,819 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 4.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,885 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.16. 3,965,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.17. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

