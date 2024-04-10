AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AEye Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDRW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 30,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. AEye has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

About AEye

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

