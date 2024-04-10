AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AEye Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LIDRW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 30,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. AEye has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08.
About AEye
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AEye
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.