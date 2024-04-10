Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lessened by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.59. 20,313,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,576,381. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $189.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

