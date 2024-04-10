Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 310 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 312 ($3.95). 38,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 242,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.50 ($3.96).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.32) price target on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 347.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 356.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £356.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

