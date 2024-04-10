Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Trimmed by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,084,000 after buying an additional 1,653,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. 9,506,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,750,759. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

