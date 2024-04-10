Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.97 and last traded at $35.18. Approximately 6,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 13,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF stock. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.17% of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Company Profile

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.