Applied Capital LLC FL Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Applied Capital LLC FL lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,978,000 after acquiring an additional 67,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200,414 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.29.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.