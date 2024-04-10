Applied Capital LLC FL Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Applied Capital LLC FL lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 2.7% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.31.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PH traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $555.37. The stock had a trading volume of 534,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.51. The company has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

