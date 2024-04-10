Applied Capital LLC FL Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $24,228,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 478,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.33. 6,185,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,902. The company has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.