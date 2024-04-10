Applied Capital LLC FL Purchases 61 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Applied Capital LLC FL grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.87 and its 200-day moving average is $381.87. The stock has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.