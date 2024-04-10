Applied Capital LLC FL Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Applied Capital LLC FL reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.4% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE MA traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.17. 2,708,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,384. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.68. The stock has a market cap of $437.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.95.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
