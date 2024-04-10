Applied Capital LLC FL Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Applied Capital LLC FL lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.0% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock traded down $9.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,486,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,889. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.48.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

