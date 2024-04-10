Applied Capital LLC FL Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Applied Capital LLC FL lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,821,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.30. The stock had a trading volume of 919,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,180. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

