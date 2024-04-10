Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 2,170 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Applied Capital LLC FL lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. 1,486,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.00%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

