Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 335 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,778,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 193,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. 3,178,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

