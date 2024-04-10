Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 398 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Applied Capital LLC FL trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.6% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.65. 3,114,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,389. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

