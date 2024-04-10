Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 425 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Applied Capital LLC FL lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 1.6% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. State Street Corp boosted its position in KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after buying an additional 190,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after buying an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $664.72.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $9.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $687.12. 601,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,615. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $674.58 and a 200 day moving average of $582.49. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

