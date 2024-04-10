BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.38

Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.38 and traded as low as $9.97. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 16,371 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

BCB Bancorp Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.58.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.33 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 591.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

