Bitcoin Diamond 24 Hour Volume Hits $43,392.75 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $25.01 million and $43,392.75 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00100431 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00034809 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00015297 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002810 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001408 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.