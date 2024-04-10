BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 30th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BGY opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

