British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL lowered its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,609,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

About British American Tobacco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

