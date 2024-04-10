Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 207,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

