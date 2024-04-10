Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHW opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
