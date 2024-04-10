Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.88. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 579,089 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $44.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.10% and a negative net margin of 565.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 904.2% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 848,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 764,315 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

