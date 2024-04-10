Carr Financial Group Corp Acquires 3,254 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of FV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 85,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,381. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $57.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

