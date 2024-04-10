Carr Financial Group Corp Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,711 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after buying an additional 804,424 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after buying an additional 527,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IEF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.06. 14,989,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,451. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

