Carr Financial Group Corp Has $335,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after purchasing an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,185. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

